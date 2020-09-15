Fictional Fantasy Podcast

CABANA,the digital audio business of ADLARGE MEDIA, has signed fictional fantasy podcast "Carcerem" for exclusive ad sales representation. "Carcerem" is an original audio fantasy series from SHANE SALK PRODUCTIONS that features a star-studded cast, original music, and immersive sound design. More like a movie than an audio play, the series puts listeners in the middle of the action. Featuring sword fights, monster attacks, giant battles, heart break, and humor, the first season of "Carcerem" launches SEPTEMBER 22nd with 32 episodes and more than 120 characters.

“Carcerem' is the next step in the evolution of audio entertainment,” said GARY SHONEFELD, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of CABANA and ADLARGE MEDIA. “Audio fantasy is the newest genre in the growing podcast space, and 'Carcerem' is setting the bar with an epic story, an original music score, and professional actors. It’s a completely immersive experience for listeners."

"Carcerem" producer SHANE SALK, who has had a lifelong love affair with audio fiction stories, stated, “We could tell right away that the entire team at CABANA were creative and innovative, which made them the ideal ad sales partner for us. They ‘got it’ and saw the potential for 'Carcerem’s' success with both listeners and advertisers.”

The impressive cast includes well-known actors, such as JANE LYNCH (GLEE) and PIPER LAURIE (CARRIE, TWIN PEAKS), NEIL FLYNN (SCRUBS, THE MIDDLE), two-time Emmy Award winner MAURICE LAMARCHE (PINKY and the BRAIN, FUTURAMA), GREY GRIFFIN (SCOOBY DOO, THE SIMPSONS), and more.

To listen to the "Carcerem" trailer, click here.

« see more Net News