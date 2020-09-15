Jonas Sr.

Talent management and entertainment company JONAS GROUP ENTERTAINMENT will launch a NASHVILLE-based publishing division, JONAS GROUP PUBLISHING, with flagship songwriter TERRI JO BOX and Founder/CEO KEVIN JONAS, SR. joining the roster. BOX has had her songs cut by MIRANDS LAMBERT, ERIC CHURCH, TRISHA YEARWOOD, ASHLEY MCBRYDE and others.

JONAS GROUP PUBLISHING will continue to build its staff and stable of writers over the next year.

