ENTERCOM Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO has fired afternoon co-host DAN MCNEIL after the longtime CHICAGO sports talker tweeted an offensive comment about ESPN MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL sideline reporter MARIA TAYLOR on MONDAY night (9/14).



ROBERTFEDER.COM reports that MCNEIL likened TAYLOR's attire to that of an adult film star, tweeting, “NFL sideline reporter or a host for the AVN annual awards presentation?” The tweet was deleted shortly after posting, but TAYLOR responded, calling the comments "sexist" and adding, "please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I’ll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in!"



An email to the station's staff from SVP/Market Mgr. RACHEL WILLIAMSON said that MCNEIL was no longer employed by ENTERCOM, saying that the tweet "and its degrading and humiliating tone to a fellow female broadcaster, was unacceptable." Co-host DANNY PARKINS is hosting solo for now.

