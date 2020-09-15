Cadillac Jack

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WITL/LANSING, MI is welcoming new local morning show hosts CADILLAC JACK and ERICA GRAY. Their show, which replaces BANANA DON and STEPHANIE MCCOY, will debut TOMORROW (9/16).

Prior to the new gig, CADILLAC JACK worked at stations including ENTERCOM Country WYCD/DETROIT (where he was APD/midday host), BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP WQYK/TAMPA and WXTU/PHILADELPHIA. GRAY previously hosted midday shifts at ADAMS RADIO GROUP Country WBTU/FORT WAYNE, IN; and GILLEN BROADCASTING CORPORATION Top 40 WKYS/GAINSVILLE, FL; and mornings at RADIO FIRST Top 40 WBTI/PORT HURON, MI.

“We are beyond excited to have CADDY [CADILLAC JACK] and ERICA joining our team in LANSING as the morning show of our heritage WITL brand," said TOWNSQUARE LANSING Market Pres. ZOE BURDINE-FLY. "Their experience and passion to deliver local content to our dedicated audience will be instrumental in the continued success of the station.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to join TOWNSQUARE and WITL," said CADILLAC JACK. "I am feeling so blessed to join such a great company in such a great city, and I can’t wait to get to know our listeners on the air, online and on the WITL app every day.”

“I’m super excited to be back in the Mitten [state] doing mornings on WITL," said GRAY.

