Garth Brooks, "In Pieces"

The RIAA certified a total of 56 Country albums and singles Gold or Platinum in AUGUST, with artists LUKE BRYAN, CHRIS STAPLETON and CHRIS YOUNG among those earning multiple honors.

On the album front, GARTH BROOKS’ “In Pieces” was certified 10-times Platinum, and DARIUS RUCKER’s “True Believers” earned Platinum status for sales of a million units. Newly Gold albums, certified for selling half a million units, are ERIC CHURCH’s “Desperate Man,” CHRIS JANSON’s “Buy Me A Boat” and LITTLE BIG TOWN’s “The Breaker.”

Singles certified Platinum and multi-platinum in AUGUST are:

BEBE REXHA feat. FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, “Meant To Be” (10x Platinum)

STAPLETON, “Tennessee Whiskey” (7x)

BRYAN, “Play It Again” (6x)

BRYAN, “I Don’t Want This Night To End” (5x)

LITTLE BIG TOWN, “Girl Crush” (5x)

BRYAN, “Drink A Beer” (3x)

BRYAN, “Kick The Dust Up” (3x)

CHURCH, “Drink In My Hand” (3x)

DAN + SHAY and JUSTIN BIEBER, “10,000 Hours” (3x)

JON PARDI, “Head Over Boots” (3x)

BRYAN, “Roller Coaster” (2x)

CHURCH, “Talladega” (2x)

STAPLETON, “Fire Away” (2x)

GEORGE STRAIT, “Check Yes Or No” (2x)

JOSH TURNER, “Why Don’t We Just Dance” (2x)

SHANIA TWAIN, “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” (2x)

BRYAN, “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

MADDIE & TAE, “Die From A Broken Heart”

REBA MCENTIRE, “Fancy”

STRAIT, “I Saw God Today”

TWAIN, “That Don’t Impress Me Much”

KEITH URBAN, “Days Go By”

YOUNG, “Lonely Eyes”

YOUNG, “Voices”

YOUNG, “Tomorrow”

YOUNG, “I’m Coming Over”

Singles certified Gold:

BRELAND, “My Truck”

BROTHERS OSBORNE, “Rum”

BRYAN, “What She Wants Tonight”

BRYAN, “One Margarita”

JORDAN DAVIS, “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot”

CODY JINKS, “Hippies And Cowboys”

ASHLEY MCBRYDE, “One Night Standards”

SCOTTY MCCREERY, “In Between”

REBA MCENTIRE, “Because Of You”

MCENTIRE, “Consider Me Gone”

MCENTIRE, “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia”

MCENTIRE, “Does He Love You”

KACEY MUSGRAVES, “Slow Burn”

MUSGRAVES, “Space Cowboy”

MUSGRAVES, “High Horse”

BLAKE SHELTON, “Texoma Shore”

STAPLETON, “What Are You Listening To?”

STAPLETON, “When The Stars Come Out”

STAPLETON, “Outlaw State Of Mind”

STRAIT, “Cowboys Like Us”

TWAIN, “Honey I’m Home”

YOUNG, “I Can Take It From There”

YOUNG, “Drowning”

YOUNG, “Hangin’ On”

YOUNG, “Raised On Country”

See the complete list of AUGUST certifications here.

