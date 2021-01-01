Agreement

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS and SKYVIEW NETWORKS have reached agreement on a deal to have SKYVIEW's network sales division exclusively represent network audio sales of AP 15-second advertising inventory, effective JANUARY 1, 2021.



“As a longtime supporter of the broadcast radio industry, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS is pleased to supply our premium radio station inventory to support the best media mix advertisers seek,” said AP VP/GM for AMERICAS Media MICHAEL FABIANO. “We are excited about working with SKYVIEW and the potential to increase our brand presence across radio stations and advertisers.”



“This is a game changer for our agencies; it rounds out our portfolio delivering key network inventory,” said SKYVIEW NETWORKS EVP/GM JEANNE-MARIE CONDO. “This high volume, premium :15-second inventory fulfills the needs within our advertiser campaigns.”



“SKYVIEW NETWORKS is proud to work with THE ASSOCIATED PRESS as it grows its global brand in the audio space,” said SKYVIEW Pres/COO STEVE JONES. “Both our companies have rich assets and deep business relationships, presenting us with exciting new opportunities as we build upon today’s announcement.”

