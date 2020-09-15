Staff Buyouts

Budget woes exacerbated by the pandemic have led to SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A-News-Talk KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES reducing staff via buyouts, reports the LOS ANGELES TIMES. The paper says that 24 staffers so far have accepted buyouts and will leave the station, including air talents LIZA RICHARDSON, MARIO COTTO, and MATHIEU SCHREYER, "MORNING BECOMES ECLECTIC" producer MARY CHELLAMY, producer FRANCES ANDERTON, and five others on the programming staff.

In an email to staff, Pres. JENNIFER FERRO lauded the departing staffers, some of whom will be leaving as soon as this week, saying, “Each one has made an indelible mark here. Some have been here for more than 20 years and I’m sure the decision to do this was as hard for them as it is for us to say goodbye.”

The station opened its new $38 million facility in 2018 but has run into financial difficulties in the pandemic.

