Price Disclosed

The price by which iHEARTMEDIA's IHM LICENSES, LLC is buying South Asian WWRL-A (RADIO MIRCHI)/NEW YORK and FM translator W280GA/EDISON, NJ from NJ BROADCASTING, LLC to flip to BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK programming is $8.5 million less payments under an LMA before closing that begins on NOVEMBER 2nd. The price, revealed in the contract included with the application filed at the FCC, was not disclosed in the initial announcement of the deal (NET NEWS 9/10).

In other filings with the FCC, MONTEREY COUNTY BROADCASTERS, INC. is selling Religion KKMC-A/GONZALES, CA to EL SEMBRADOR MINISTRIES for $335,000.

BLUGOLD RADIO, LLC is selling noncommercial Triple A WDRK (CONVERGE RADIO 99.9)/CORNELL-EAU CLAIRE, WI to THE FAMILY RADIO NETWORK, INC. for $280,300.

REAL LIFE RADIO FOUNDATION, INC. is selling Contemporary Christian WVYN (90.9 THE VINE)/BLUFORD, IL and W288CO/CENTRALIA, IL to PURE WORD RADIO, INC. for $185,010 ($35,000 credit from time brokerage agreement in effect since 2018, $10 from option fee, $150,000 cash at closing).

PACIFIC COAST CONSERVATION ALLIANCE is transferring low power FM KZSR-LP/PASO ROBLES, CA to ESTERO BAY COMMUNITY RADIO for $750 in engineering expenses.

MBM TEXAS VALLEY LLC has applied for an STA to operate KBUC/RAYMONDVILLE, TX at reduced power due to damage from Hurricane Hanna.

Filing for Silent STAs were SOUTHERN OREGON UNIVERSITY (KSJK-A/TALENT, OR, destroyed by wildfire) and GRANTS PASS BROADCASTING CORPORATION (K251AX/MEDFORD, OR, fiber optic cable to transmitter destroyed in wildfire).

And TABERNACULO DE SANTIDAD INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for WJVP/CULEBRA, PR because the licensee says it has been unable to take steps to return to the air due to the island's CORONAVIRUS shutdown.

