Jake Shapiro Joins Apple Podcasts As Head Of Creator Partnerships
September 16, 2020
RADIOPUBLIC CEO and PRX co-founder JAKE SHAPIRO has joined APPLE PODCASTS as Head of Creator Partnerships. SHAPIRO announced his move TUESDAY (9/15) in a tweet.
SHAPIRO, who co-founded PRX (PUBLIC RADIO EXCHANGE) in 2002, spun off RADIOPUBLIC in 2016 and became CEO of that company while remaining on the PRX board. He also co-founded PODFUND and MATTER.
Some news: I’ve joined @ApplePodcasts as Head of Creator Partnerships! / 1— Jake Shapiro (@jakeshapiro) September 15, 2020
