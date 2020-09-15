Shapiro (Photo: Twitter @jakeshapiro)

RADIOPUBLIC CEO and PRX co-founder JAKE SHAPIRO has joined APPLE PODCASTS as Head of Creator Partnerships. SHAPIRO announced his move TUESDAY (9/15) in a tweet.

SHAPIRO, who co-founded PRX (PUBLIC RADIO EXCHANGE) in 2002, spun off RADIOPUBLIC in 2016 and became CEO of that company while remaining on the PRX board. He also co-founded PODFUND and MATTER.

Some news: I’ve joined @ApplePodcasts as Head of Creator Partnerships! / 1 — Jake Shapiro (@jakeshapiro) September 15, 2020

« see more Net News