Congrats to iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJR (95.7 THE JET)/SEATTLE's wakeup "JODI & BENDER" co-host BENDER, who shares with ALL ACCESS, "My wife RACHEL and I are expecting! We made the announcement this morning, on our 2nd wedding anniversary. Decided last summer to add to the family and it's finally happening!"

He adds, "RACHEL, who works for STARBUCKS CORP in SEATTLE, has been working from home during COVID, so it's made the 1st trimester nauseousness bearable. The little one will be my third and joining my son JORDAN (20) and my daughter BAILEY (14). This will be RACHEL's first, but she's been the world's best step-mom. We had decided last SUMMER to expand the family and it's finally happening! Our due date is MARCH 3rd."

