Virtually Live!

ASHE and NIALL HORAN performed their song "Moral Of The Story" for a special Hits 1 on 1 on SIRIUSXM's The Morning Mash Up.

Hosts NICOLE RYAN, RYAN SAMPSON and STANLEY T chatted with the two, who also answered questions from SIRIUSXM subscribers.

The artists revealed who has helped shape their careers with HORAN saying he has KATY PERRY to thank. They also chose who else they would love to hear performing "Moral Of The Story," and discussed what their own theme songs would be. ASHE also opened up about her debut album which FINNEAS is producing.

The SIRIUSXM's THE MORNING MASH UP posted a clip of the artists performing their hit live for the very first time. Watch it here.

