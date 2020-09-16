-
Shawn Tempesta Adds Middays at WMJX(Magic 106.7)/Boston In Addition To His Long Standing Afternoon Duties at KMXB (Mix 94.1)/Las Vegas For Entercom
ENTERCOM AC WMJX(MAGIC 106.7)/BOSTON adds SHAWN TEMPESTA for middays, beaming him in from his home base (and sister station), Hot AC KMXB (MIX 94.1)/LAS VEGAS, where he's held down the afternoon drive show for the past ten years.
It's a sort of homecoming for TEMPESTA, who'd done part-time work in town at Hot AC WBMX (MIX 98.5/104.1) from 2007 to 2010 and tells ALL ACCESS, "I'm beyond happy to actually have a day part again in the city."
His new duties started on MONDAY (9/14).
