Shawn Tempesta

ENTERCOM AC WMJX(MAGIC 106.7)/BOSTON adds SHAWN TEMPESTA for middays, beaming him in from his home base (and sister station), Hot AC KMXB (MIX 94.1)/LAS VEGAS, where he's held down the afternoon drive show for the past ten years.

It's a sort of homecoming for TEMPESTA, who'd done part-time work in town at Hot AC WBMX (MIX 98.5/104.1) from 2007 to 2010 and tells ALL ACCESS, "I'm beyond happy to actually have a day part again in the city."

His new duties started on MONDAY (9/14).

