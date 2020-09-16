Anna & Raven

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS have announced a multiyear partnership for the national syndication of THE ANNA & RAVEN MORNING SHOW.

They are the morning-drive show for WEZN (STAR 99.9)/BRIDGEPORT, and earlier this year expanded their reach to mornings at WALK/LONG ISLAND.

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA CEO JEFF WARSAW said, “The response to ANNA & RAVEN in LONG ISLAND really confirmed our belief that their sense of humor, benchmarks, and likability are universal. ANNA & RAVEN have proven they can win in PPM markets, diary markets, and against the best local and national morning drive talent in the country.”

JAY RAVEN added, “We are so excited to bring laughs and genuine conversations to your market.” ANNA ZAP noted, “We’re two friends that laugh a lot and enjoy our relationship with the listener, interactive fun is the priority every morning!”

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS CEO PETER KOSANN said, “The time is right for Anna & Raven to go national. Stations are hungry for a proven morning show with universal appeal from a marketing partner ready to help them win.”

For more info, contact NANCY ABRAMSON at (914) 707-9963.

