Show Reprise

BOB DYLAN is making a return to his famed THEME TIME RADIO HOUR series, which will take over SIRIUSXM’S DEEP TRACKS (Ch. 27) as a limited-run pop-up channel on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 and will run through the following MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th.

All of DYLAN’s classic satellite radio shows will air back to back during this special week-long takeover, including a brand new, never-before-heard episode titled “Whiskey” inspired by DYLAN’s passion for whiskey and the creation of his lauded whiskey collection, HEAVEN’S DOOR SPIRITS.



SEPTEMBER is BOURBON HERITAGE MONTH and DYLAN will be honoring the spirit when this special new THEME TIME RADIO HOUR episode kicks off the week. The all-new two-hour episode discusses how whiskey has shaped the world – from music to sports and everything in between.

