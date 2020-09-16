Lady A the band (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

The dispute between Country trio LADY A and SEATTLE-based Blues singer ANITA “LADY A” WHITE has taken a new legal turn, with WHITE filing a countersuit against the band claiming trademark infringement and unfair competition.

The conflict between the two parties began in JUNE after the band formerly known as LADY ANTEBELLUM shortened its name (NET NEWS 6/11). The band later sued WHITE, asking the court to uphold its 2011 trademark on the name, and claiming WHITE had asked for $10 million to settle the issue (NET NEWS 7/9). The band did not ask for monetary damages in its suit.

In her countersuit, filed YESTERDAY (9/15) in the U.S. DISTRICT COURT’s WESTERN DISTRICT of WASHINGTON against the individual band members and LADY A ENTERTAINMENT, LLC, “WHITE claims that she has ‘nationwide common law rights in the trademark LADY A in connection with music and entertainment services in the nature of musical performances,’ and that her ownership predates ‘any rights in the LADY A mark allegedly owned by LADY ANTEBELLUM,’” according to ROLLING STONE, which shared the lawsuit paperwork here.

WHITE further alleges that “since the Country trio started using the name, the band has overshadowed searches for her on social media and music services, resulting in ‘lost sales, diminished brand identity, and diminution in the value of and goodwill associated with the mark,’” according to ROLLING STONE.

The band LADY A has not yet responded to WHITE’s suit.

