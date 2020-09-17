TUNEIN donates hundreds of laptops to various nonprofit organizations and educational programs in the SAN FRANCISCO Bay Area and LOS ANGELES amid CORONAVIRUS closures, including:

CITY COLLEGE of SAN FRANCISCO: Working full-time students focused on achieving multiple Associate's degrees to transfer to a university.

COMPASS FAMILY SERVICES: CLARA HOUSE: Transitional housing for families who are focused on education/career advancement to achieve housing stability and security.

BLACK GIRLS CODE: Technology training for girls and underrepresented youth.

THE HIDDEN GENIUS PROJECT: Trains and mentors black male youth in tech, entrepreneurship and leadership.

ST. ANTHONY'S FOUNDATION: Provides services to people experiencing homelessness with temporary shelters, food, donations and basic necessities.

TECHBRIDGE GIRLS: Inspires girls to discover a passion for tech, science and engineering through hands-on learning.

QUEER WOMEN of COLOR MEDIA ARTS PROJECT: Empowers women and community through film to transform understanding of art and social justice.

FULFILLMENT FUND - LOS ANGELES: Dedicated to making college a reality for students growing up in educationally and economically under-resourced communities.

“At TUNEIN’s core is our ability to help people stay informed and connected to their community much like these incredible organizations that do so much good for the San Francisco Bay Area,” said TUNEIN CEO JULIETTE MORRIS. “This synergy lends itself to these meaningful partnerships, and we couldn’t be happier to provide the technology needed to help these invaluable programs and services continue their important work and enrich our local community.”



