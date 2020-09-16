Consent Decree

CALVARY EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. has agreed to a compliance plan under a Consent Decree with the FCC resolving several rule violations at Religion KOKS/POPLAR BLUFF, MO. The Consent Decree grants the station's past license renewal applications and grants an STA for reduced power and an application for modified facilities, and stipulates that failure to comply will cause dismissal of its upcoming 2020 renewal application. A transfer of control to a new operating board was also approved in the agreement. No fine was issued due to inability to pay and the Commission's determination that the licensee devote its limited resources to compliance with the Consent Decree.

The violations cover a period of 25 years, starting with complaints of blanketing interference that caused the Commission to designate the station's 1989 license renewal application for hearing in 1992 that led to a one-year short term renewal. Other violations admitted by the licensee include tower lighting, transmitter operation and control, failure to keep station logs, operation at reduced power without Commission approval, failure to file ownership reports, failure to maintain a complete public file, a de facto transfer of control without FCC authorization in 2017, and false certification of having a complete public file and complying with interference rules.

