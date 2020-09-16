Leiss

NASHVILLE-based business management firm FBMM has promoted JASON LEISS to Associate Business Manager, where he will work with SCOTTY MCCREERY, JOHN HIATT, TENILLE TOWNES and SAM HUNT. LEISS joined FBMM in 2010 and was upped to Account Executive in 2012. In 2015, he qualified for Account Manager status and in 2018, achieved the requirements for Senior Account Manager.

"JASON epitomizes the ethos of FBMM," said company co-owner DAVID BOYER. "He brings incredible energy, passion, focus, intelligence and wisdom to bear in providing invaluable guidance and oversight of the huge variety of both business and personal and logistical and financial issues modern musical artists contend with, all with a huge dose of empathy and compassion, and all while maintaining a wonderful sense of humor and modesty."

"Being involved in the industry as a musician sparked my hunger to serve artists in the music business," said LEISS. "It helped me see from the artist's perspective, and probably taught me as much as college did.

"When your clients are creative, every day is an adventure, and no two days are exactly alike," LEISS continued. "Nothing is more rewarding than reminiscing with a client about a goal they established in the past and knowing I helped empower them to accomplish it. My wife and three young daughters are my motivating force; I aspire to be the best business manager in the universe!"

