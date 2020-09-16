Adds Two

The LIPSTICK & VINYL podcast network has added two podcasts to its roster. The new shows are "AMENDED," a podcast about women who fought for voting rights, hosted by historian Dr. LAURA FREE, and "GATEKEEPERS," from the publishers of DAME magazine, a look at racial issues and the matter of who controls access to public spaces to keep out Blacks and other people of color.



“We are delighted to add these podcasts to our portfolio,” said Founder/CEO ALLYSON MARINO. “The podcast platform is the perfect medium for underrepresented voices and topics of significant importance, not only to women, but to anyone with an interest in advancing our culture to be more inclusive. The topics discussed in AMENDED and GATEKEEPERS draw listeners in, and the high engagement is exactly what advertisers want.”

FOCUS360 also represents the LIPSTICK & VINYL roster.

« see more Net News