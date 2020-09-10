Top Winners Named

LUKE COMBS, OLD DOMINION and THOMAS RHETT were each double winners during the “55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS,” held last night (9/16) in NASHVILLE. In a surprise twist, the Entertainer Of The Year category ended in a tie, with RHETT and CARRIE UNDERWOOD sharing the night’s top honor. It was the first such tie in the show's history. RHETT also won Video Of The Year for “Remember You Young,” a category announced prior to the telecast. The Entertainer win marked UNDERWOOD's third and RHETT's first in the category.

COMBS was named Male Artist, and also won Album Of The Year. OLD DOMINION won Group of the Year for the third consecutive time, as well as winning Song of the Year for “One Man Band.” OLD DOMINION’s MATTHEW RAMSEY, TREVOR ROSEN and BRAD TURSI each also received one additional individual award as songwriters for “One Man Band.”

MAREN MORRIS and TENILLE TOWNES also won two awards apiece. MORRIS was named Female Artist of the Year during the show, and was a part of the Music Event of the Year Award announced earlier. Both of TOWNES' categories were announced in the days leading up to the live telecast.

The show featured 24 performances spanning three iconic NASHVILLE venues. Here are winners of the eight awards handed out on camera during the CBS telecast:

Entertainer Of The Year (tie)

THOMAS RHETT

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Female Artist Of The Year

MAREN MORRIS

Male Artist Of The Year

LUKE COMBS

Duo Of The Year

DAN + SHAY

Group Of The Year

OLD DOMINION

Album Of The Year

“What You See Is What You Get” – LUKE COMBS; Producer: SCOTT MOFFATT; Record Label: RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE

Song Of The Year

“One Man Band” – OLD DOMINION; Songwriters: JOSH OSBORNE, MATTHEW RAMSEY, TREVOR ROSEN, BRAD TURSI

Single Of The Year

“God’s Country” – BLAKE SHELTON; Producer: SCOTT HENDRICKS; Record Label: WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE

They join previously announced winners TOWNES (New Female Artist Of The Year), RILEY GREEN (New Male Artist Of tThe Year), RHETT (Video of the Year), MIRANDA LAMBERT (Music Event Of The Year for “Fooled Around And Fell In Love,” winning alongside collaborators MORRIS, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, TOWNES, CAYLEE HAMMACK and ELLE KING), and HILLARY LINDSEY (Songwriter Of The Year).

LAMBERT is the top winner in ACM Awards history with 35 trophies.

