GLEN IRIS BAPTIST SCHOOL is selling W224CN/LEEDS, AL to AVONDALE METAL WORKS, LLC for $10,000. The primary station is listed as the seller's Religion WGIB/BIRMINGHAM but the application says that "the assignee is looking for a primary station and will take the station silent at closing if it does not locate one before closing. it specified the current primary station, WGIB, because the application will not file without the information completed."

In other filings with the FCC, PAL OF FLORIDA, INC. is assigning low power FM WZEA-LP/ORMOND BEACH, FL to REIGN RADIO MINISTRIES, INC. for a maximum of $25,000 to cover equipment purchases and related expenses over the past four years.

CHERRY CREEK RADIO's CCR-ST. GEORGE IV, LLC has applied for an STA to operate KSUB-A/CEDAR CITY, UT with reduced power due to issues with the antenna tuning unit.

And requesting Silent STAs were JAYLAND RADIO, INC. (WZJR/PORTLAND, IN, relocating; filing replaces Silent STAs held by the previous licensee, BALL STATE UNIVERSITY, when the station was WBSJ) and FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. (WCGT/TIDIOUTE, PA, lost site).

