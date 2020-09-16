Early Retirement

Three longtime on-air personalities have taken "early retirement" offers and are exiting MAINE PUBLIC, the state's noncommercial radio and television network, reports the PORTLAND PRESS HERALD.

SARA WILLIS, host of "IN TUNE," "MORNING CLASSICAL host ROBIN RILETTE, and news reporter ED MORIN will leave MAINE PUBLIC in early OCTOBER. Pres./CEO MARK VOGELZANG called the early retirement offers a “proactive measure” as the company tries to avoid drastic budget cuts; he said other staffers also took early retirement offers, declining to offer names or details.

RILETTE and MORIN's positions will be filled by other staffers. WILLIS' show will continue to air as reruns on weekends, with the weekday version coming to an end.

