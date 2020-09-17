BEATPORT and TWITCH have announced a partnership that will enable BEATPORT to bring more exclusive music and programming to its official TWITCH CHANNEL. Recent programming on the channel has included a marathon 36-hour live stream charity fundraiser, ReConnect, which supported COVID-19 relief efforts and the BEIRUT explosion, as well as individual EP album release streams and festival partnerships including GLASTONBURY, MOVEMENT DETROIT, JUNCTION 2, CRSSD and CREAMFIELDS.

BEATPORT also plans to produce several weekly show formats showcasing some of the best talent in electronic music. A centerpiece of this programming will be called 'The Residency'. THURSDAY nights, BEATPORT will be giving the reins to one artist to host their own residency and curate each session.

SUNDAY evenings will be given to electronic music collectives around the world to showcase a diverse program of producers, DJs, promoters, and other talented artists who feed the inspiration for club nights, festivals, labels, technological innovation, and fashion.

BEATPORT CEO, ROBB MCDANIELS said, "We have seen firsthand how live streams are playing a crucial role in nurturing the dance music community during the pandemic, with millions of fans watching our events on a regular basis. We have learned that in addition to big global events, dance music fans are interested in expertly curated and hyper-local live streams as well. That is why we are committed to focusing a large portion of our live stream takeovers from local collectives who are absolutely essential to nightlife culture globally, and now more than ever, need visibility during the global pandemic."

Another initiative, BEATPORT HYPE, will be given the spotlight in the HYPE Label Showcases. HYPE labels will promote their sounds and talent each month, bringing visibility to up and coming labels. Other leading labels, will present their artists and new releases in these series.

Industry legends will continue to present educational content on BEATPORT's long-running Studio Sessions, which provide the audience with behind-the-scenes access to their studios and creative process.

BEATPORT's curation team will be hand-selecting music and new releases each week and premiering them using BEATPORT LINK during the shows from BERLIN. This will include industry expert ENDO running instructional sessions from LOS ANGELES. Weekly guests will include regular BEATPORT top sellers and up and coming artists who are trying the next generation BEATPORT LINK DJ streaming service for the first time.

TWITCH Head Of Music Content WILL FARRELL-GREEN said, "BEATPORT has been a key part of TWITCH's music growth over the past couple of years, driving the diversity and artistry of the electronic music industry in unparalleled ways. When events all moved to virtual this year, BEATPORT was one of the first to accelerate their programming on TWITCH. We're thrilled to expand this partnership to continue connecting this group of avid electronic music fans globally."

BEATPORT VP of Creative Services added, "Collaborating with TWITCH and expanding our live stream programming allows us to continue to bring critical visibility and revenue to artists, labels, and collectives during a time when live club shows, the lifeblood of our industry, do not exist. Our goal is to help the creative forces in electronic music stay innovative and thrive in the current digital-only performance environment and keep the connection between fans, artists and labels alive, and through this programming, build a closer relationship between us all via the amazing community vibe that TWITCH offers. I’m really excited to make something amazing out of what we have all, as a community, been dealt."

