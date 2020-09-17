Hirway and Keys (Photo: Netflix)

"SONG EXPLODER" is the latest podcast to make it to television, with NETFLIX ready to debut the TV version on OCTOBER 2nd. Creator, producer, and former host of the podcast version HRISHIKESH HIRWAY is hosting the video version of the show, which has artists exploring the meaning and origin behind one of their songs, and producing with filmmaker MORGAN NEVILLE ("WON'T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?," "20 FEET FROM STARDOM"). Guests for the first season include ALICIA KEYS beeaking down "3 Hour Drive," LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA on "Wait For It," R.E.M. discussing "Losing My Religion," and TY DOLLA $IGN explaining "LA."

HIRWAY said, “As a teenager, I used to sit in my room and listen to music while poring over the lyrics and liner notes and artwork until I could almost feel myself living in the world of the artist. It was the most incredible feeling, and with SONG EXPLODER, I wanted to take that feeling and go even further. It's been so exciting to turn it into a television show, because it’s provided a chance to immerse yourself in the music -- and the ideas behind the music -- in a deeper way than I ever imagined.”

NEVILLE said, “I’ve always been a huge fan of creative process -- how amazing artists do what they do. SONG EXPLODER is a deep dive into that creative magic. I’ve come away from each of these stories inspired.”

