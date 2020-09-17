Into Podcasting

THE NACELLE COMPANY, producers of NETFLIX's THE TOYS THAT MADE US and THE MOVIES THAT MADE US and other shows, is expanding to podcasting this FALL with a 10-episode series with the tentative title, "WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?"

The company did not release details of the podcast other than that "STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION" co-star GATES MCFADDEN will host the series and that it will be produced at its new NACELLECAST STUDIOS podcast production facility in BURBANK.

