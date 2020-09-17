-
The Nacelle Company Expands Into Podcasting With 'Who Do You Think You Are?'
September 17, 2020 at 10:40 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
THE NACELLE COMPANY, producers of NETFLIX's THE TOYS THAT MADE US and THE MOVIES THAT MADE US and other shows, is expanding to podcasting this FALL with a 10-episode series with the tentative title, "WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?"
The company did not release details of the podcast other than that "STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION" co-star GATES MCFADDEN will host the series and that it will be produced at its new NACELLECAST STUDIOS podcast production facility in BURBANK.
-