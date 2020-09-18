Your Chance To Join The Team

Jobs like this don't come along all that often--here's your chance to join the # 1 station in MIAMI.

COX MEDIA GROUP AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) is looking for their next midday star/APD. In addition to doing a LIVE airshift every day, you'll also work with PD PHIL MICHAELS as Associate Program Director, and be responsible for scheduling music and image writing, etc.

To apply for the job visit the CMG portal here.

