New Location

The station whose studio facilities were destroyed by fire on MAY 28th during the unrest after GEORGE FLOYD's death at the hands of police has opened new studios.

The ST. PAUL PIONEER PRESS reports that SANTAMARIA BROADCASTING Regional Mexican KMNV-A-K239CJ (LA RAZA 95.7)/MINNEAPOLIS, which has been operating from temporary quarters at the studios of crosstown FRESH AIR, INC. noncommercial Variety KFAI-K294AM, has moved into new studios at 7645 Lyndale Ave. South in RICHFIELD, MN, just south of MINNEAPOLIS.

