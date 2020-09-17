ACM Awards win the night

Ratings are in for the “55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS,” which aired last night (9/16) on CBS TELEVISION NETWORK. The KEITH URBAN-hosted show dominated the night in viewers and key demos, handily winning the evening, according to an ACM press release.

The show, which aired live from 8-11p (ET), drew 6.59 million viewers, and won its time period in key demos (1.5 in adults 25-54, 1.0 in adults 18-49, and 0.7 in adults 18-34).

For the night, CBS finished first in viewers by +112% over its closest competitor (6.59M versus 3.11M), by +114% in adults 25-54 (1.5 versus 0.7), +150% in adults 18-49 (1.0 versus 0.4 and +133% in adults 18-34 (0.7 versus 0.3). CBS beat or matched the combined competition in viewers and all key demos last night.

On social media, the show reached #1 trending for most of the night, and ranked as the #2 most social TV program across all networks and dayparts yesterday trailing “AMERICA’S GOT TALENT,” which featured an appearance from K-Pop group BTS. The awards special garnered 3.2M social interactions within the linear window across INSTAGRAM (59%), TWITTER (24%), and FACEBOOK (17%). This represents a +10% lift versus the 2019 “ACM AWARDS,” which took place in APRIL of last year, and a 745% increase from the “ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY” special on APRIL 5th of this year.

The “55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS” is available to stream live and on-demand on CBS ALL ACCESS.

