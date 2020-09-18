Amazing Visual Collection

YOUTUBE, ISLAND RECORDS, INTERSCOPE, UME AND UMC have announced the relaunch of U2’s OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL beginning TODAY (9/18) with weekly releases of the band’s most iconic music videos and never before seen content -- all remastered at the highest possible standard. Over the course of the next year and beyond, the band’s music video catalog will be remastered in HD and launched exclusively on YouTube in that format.

The first phase of the relaunch will celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of the band’s tenth studio album, the Grammy Award-winning All That You Can't Leave Behind; leading with the re-release of one of the album’s most seminal tracks, “Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” remastered in 4K.

U2 guitarist THE EDGE said, “U2 has worked with some incredible filmmakers and directors over the years and it’s always been a lot of fun. Like a lot of people, I’m partial to a tumble down a YouTube rabbit hole … I hope you enjoy.”

UNIVERSAL MUSIC UK Chairman/CEO DAVID JOSEPH said, “From the stunning realization of their live shows to their timeless photography and album art, U2’s visual output has always been outstanding. Their passion for film shines through in all their videos and it’s been a huge pleasure to work with them to bring them together in the highest possible quality. This channel is going to serve as a brilliant showcase of the band’s ever-evolving creative vision."

YouTube Global Head/Music LYOR COHEN, said, “U2 has created some of the most legendary video content of all time throughout their career. We are stoked to be working with them on enhancing their video catalog so that U2 fans around the world can experience their art in the best possible quality, for generations to come.”

You can see the debut of the remastered Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” TODAY (9/18) at NOON ET here.



