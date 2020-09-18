es Dollie S. Bishop Pres./Production And Creative Development

THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK names DOLLIE S. BISHOP as Pres./Production and Creative Development, effective immediately. Announced earlier this month and set to launch this FALL, THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK is a joint venture partnership between iHEARTMEDIA and CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD.

“DOLLIE is a creative force who motivates and inspires people to be the very best version of themselves,” said CHARLAMAGNE. “Her creative instincts and recruiting and development skills are exactly what we need to ensure that THE BLACK EFFECT NETWORK becomes an unparalleled leader in podcasting. Dollie is a talent magnet. She brings a unique expertise that will help shape our way forward. It’s a genuine privilege to have her at the helm as we continue to grow and evolve THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK.

