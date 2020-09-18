Get Your New Music Here!

At 2p today (9/18), WATERLOO MEDIA Hot AC KGSR (93.3 STAR)/AUSTIN, TX rebranded as 93.3 AUSTIN "New Music Now," a new music focused channel playing today's most popular hits exclusively for AUSTIN.

The station will feature well known artists such as DUA LIPA, DRAKE, TAYLOR SWIFT, HARRY STYLES, ARIANA GRANDE, BILLIE EILISH, and POST MALONE, plus breaking news, acts, and songs from Alternative, Pop and Rhythm genres. In addition, the station promises to break new and emerging music, including innovative acts from TIKTOK, which will be heard every hour on the :10s.

The BROOKE & JEFFREY MORNING SHOW will air weekdays from 6-10a. A full live and local air staff will be announced soon.

93.3 AUSTIN will be programmed locally by WATERLOO MEDIA & Program Director JAY MICHAELS, who notes, "This could be the most exciting job in the current radio climate. My goal is to program 93.3 using local and national tools like streaming, TIKTOK, and not just play the usual corporate Top 20 songs. It's amazing to be back in TEXAS and do what I love with an incredible company and staff."

Listen live and connect at 933AUSTIN.com or ask ALEXA to "play ninety three three AUSTIN" on your AMAZON ECHO. Follow on socials FACEBOOK and TWITTER @933AUSTIN, INSTAGRAM @933_AUSTIN.

