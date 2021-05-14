-
WFUV/New York’s Annual 'High Line Bash' Rescheduled For May 2021
Due to the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) pandemic, FORDHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/NEW YORK’s annual fundraising event HIGH LINE BASH: A MOVEABLE FEAST OF MUSIC AND FOOD originally scheduled for late OCTOBER THIS YEAR, has been postponed to MAY 14th, 2021.
THE BASH will still take place at the brand-new CITY WINERY AT PIER 57 overlooking the HUDSON. And the original performers — BETTYE LAVETTE, STEVE EARLE, LOW CUT CONNIE, SERATONES, THE KENNEDYS AND JOE MCGINTY — will still perform.
All previously purchased tickets and sponsorships for the 2020 Bash will be honored in 2021.
