Community Focus

KANSAS CITY PBS Triple A KTBG (90.9 THE BRIDGE) is commemorating HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH.

To celebrate the cultural and societal contributions of HISPANIC AMERICANS, the station will highlight the music, the history and other topics about the local community with special programming features every TUESDAY from SEPTEMBER 15th through OCTOBER 13th.

FLATLAND community reporter VICKY DIAZ-CAMACHO will be the point person in the features

