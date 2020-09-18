With the return of professional sports, ESPN posted it's best month ever in AUGUST for podcast listenership, growing the audience by 29% over AUGUST of 2019.

In addition, the combined podcast network of ESPN, ABC, FIVETHIRTYEIGHT, and NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC posted an increase of 44% year-over-year. Specifically, with the upcoming presidential election, FIVETHIRTYEIGHT enjoyed one of its best months ever, growing 178% from a year ago.

TOM RICKS, ESPN AUDIO VP of digital marketing and strategy said, "It is clear that when current events are on the mind of listeners, be it sports or politics, fans turn to our network of podcasts for the best in analysis, storytelling and discussion." RICKS added, "As baseball heads towards the playoffs, the NFL starts up and the election comes closer, we are focused on delivering our best for fans in a time like no other.”

According to The Podtrac Podcast Category Audience Rankings, in AUGUST, ESPN was home to 13 of the top 30 podcasts, including five of the top 10. THE DAN LEBATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ," which in AUGUST added two hours of podcast-exclusive content each weekday, ranked second with a unique audience of 1.282 million. That represents an increase of 33% over JULY. Also, the return of the NBA boosted THE LOWE POST (seventh on the list) to a monthly increase of 231%, more than triple its audience in AUGUST 2019.

