Todd

Morning co-host ROGER TODD has departed HALL COMMUNICATIONS Country WPCV/LAKELAND, FL, where he has worked since 2006. He is headed to an as yet undisclosed morning show gig in KNOXVILLE. WEDNESDAY (9/16) was his last day at WPCV, where his co-hosts JULIE K and DJ remain in place.

TODD announced the news on the air via FACEBOOK earlier this week, writing, “Seasons in our lives change, and JAN and I are turning to the next chapter. It's going to be tough not waking you up every weekday morning, however, it's going to be a blessing for JAN and I to be closer to our kids … Together we've laughed a lot, cried some, raised a ton of money for our kids at ST. JUDE, fed hungry kids in POLK COUNTY, won a CMA and an ACM Award, and hopefully we leave POLK COUNTY better than when we arrived 15 years ago.”

His FACEBOOK page is filling up with tributes.

