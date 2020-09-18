

DAN BONGINO conducted a telephone interview with PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP this morning that was released TODAY on THE DAN BONGINO SHOW PODCAST. The PRESIDENT shared his thoughts on polling accuracy, TWITTER, SECTION 230, and other topics with BONGINO.

When asked about concern for potential violence by people not willing to accept the results of the upcoming election, the PRESIDENT said, "We want to win, and once we win, we’ll take care of business." He went on to say, "We are winning now. Our polls show that we are winning in WISCONSIN. We are winning in ARIZONA. And yet THE NEW YORK TIMES comes out with a poll that we’re nine down. We are not nine down. These polls are crooked. They are suppression polls, meant to depress the voter and even the candidate. We didn’t get too depressed last time. Last time, it was worse, going into election day we were down in eight or nine swing states, every swing state, and we won every one of them. Every single one of them, we won."



This episode of THE DAN BONGINO SHOW is available NOW on APPLE PODCASTS, SPOTIFY, STITCHER, TUNEIN, GOOGLE PODCASTS, or wherever you get your podcasts. It can also be found here.

« see more Net News