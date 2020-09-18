Kasper

Former ENTERCOM Country WUSN (US99)/CHICAGO afternoon host MIKE KASPER, known on the air by just his last name, is the new midday voice at MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Country WRTB (THE BULL 95.3)/ROCKFORD, IL.

He departed WUSN after four years in APRIL during the company’s first wave of 2020 layoffs (NET NEWS 4/2). Prior radio gigs include APD/MD/afternoons at WAKS/CLEVELAND, afternoons at WIOQ/PHILADELPHIA, APD/MD/afternoons at WRVQ/RICHMOND as well as a national on-air talent at iHEARTMEDIA/CLEAR CHANNEL.

