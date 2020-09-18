Kasper

Former ENTERCOM Country WUSN (US99)/CHICAGO afternoon driver MIKE KASPER, known on the air by just his last name, has landed his first SUN BROADCAST GROUP “Personality On Demand” voice tracking affiliate. He is now tracking middays (10a-2p CT) at MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Country WRTB (THE BULL 95.3)/ROCKFORD, IL.

“Special thanks to SUN’s RICH O’BRIEN and WRTB PD GORDON MAYS for helping me kick off this new side journey as I continue to seek my next full time opportunity,” KASPER said. “In the meantime, the hunt is on for affiliate #2!”

He departed WUSN after four years in APRIL during the company’s first wave of 2020 layoffs (NET NEWS 4/2). Prior radio gigs include APD/MD/afternoons at WAKS (96.5 KISS FM)/CLEVELAND, afternoons at WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA and APD/MD/afternoons at WRVQ (Q94)/RICHMOND. His voice tracking resume includes KHKS/DALLAS, WDGC/RALEIGH, WKKF/ALBANY, WKDD/AKRON, WKSC/CHICAGO and more.

