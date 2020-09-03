Gold star teachers helped

CURTIS MEDIA GROUP Country WQDR/RALEIGH has been saluting local school teachers over the last few weeks. With the help of listeners, the station’s MIKE WHELESS JANIE CAROTHERS of the Q MORNING CREW have been helping clear the school supply list for select teachers by awarding them a $50 gift card and sharing their AMAZON wish lists on social media. Fifteen teachers are being helped over the course of three weeks.

They are also enlisting the aid of Country stars to virtually “crash” the classroom of five of the winning teachers. Artists who have participated so far are SCOTTY MCCREERY, LAUREN ALAINA, JIMMIE ALLEN and PARMALEE, and MADDIE & TAE are scheduled to drop into a class at ANGIER ELEMENTARY this week.

Watch MCCREERY’s classroom crash here, PARMALEE’s here and ALLEN’s here.

