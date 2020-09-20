Pamela Hutchinson (photo: Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock)

PAMELA HUTCHINSON of the R&B group THE EMOTIONS has died at 61, reports TMZ.com.

The group made the announcement SUNDAY (9/20) by posting the news on their FACEBOOK page.

“In loving memory, we are saddened to announce the passing of our sister, PAMELA ROSE HUTCHINSON, on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th, 2020. PAM succumbed to health challenges that she'd been battling for several years. Now our beautiful sister will sing amongst the angels in heaven in perfect peace.

"During this time, the family kindly asks for fans and friends to respect our privacy. We appreciate all kind words, photos, and videos you may want to post for our beloved PAMELA and of course your loving prayers. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. We love you, PAMELA!

"Thank you and as always, You Got The Best of Our Love.

-THE EMOTIONS”

The group is best remembered for the single "Best of My Love" and their collaboration with EARTH, WIND & FIRE as backup singers on "Boogie Wonderland."

