Host Shuffle

DICKEY BROADCASTING's ATLANTA Sports stations have shuffled their lineups and consolidated local programming, leading to the exit of three prominent hosts.

Exiting Sports WCNN-A-W229AG (680 THE FAN) were morning "THE FRONT ROW" co-host and longtime market fixture STEAK SHAPIRO and midday "BUCK AND KINCADE" co-host JOHN KINCADE. In addition, Sports WFOM-A-W292EV (XTRA 106.3) host MARK ZINNO was let go after three years.

The ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION's RODNEY HO reports that JOHN MICHAELS has replaced SHAPIRO alongside SANDRA GOLDEN and BRIAN FINNERAN on THE FAN's morning show; BRANDON "HOMETEAM" LEAK and JOE HAMILTON have moved from XTRA 106.3 to THE FAN for 9-11a, while XTRA's HUTSON MASON and TUG COWART have replaced KINCADE in the 1-3p co-hosting slot alongside BUCK BELUE. XTRA 106.3 has moved to a simulcast of THE FAN for now.

