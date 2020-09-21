-
Steak Shapiro, John Kincade, Mark Zinno Exit WCNN (The Fan)-WFOM (Xtra 106.3)/Atlanta
September 21, 2020 at 5:58 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
DICKEY BROADCASTING's ATLANTA Sports stations have shuffled their lineups and consolidated local programming, leading to the exit of three prominent hosts.
Exiting Sports WCNN-A-W229AG (680 THE FAN) were morning "THE FRONT ROW" co-host and longtime market fixture STEAK SHAPIRO and midday "BUCK AND KINCADE" co-host JOHN KINCADE. In addition, Sports WFOM-A-W292EV (XTRA 106.3) host MARK ZINNO was let go after three years.
The ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION's RODNEY HO reports that JOHN MICHAELS has replaced SHAPIRO alongside SANDRA GOLDEN and BRIAN FINNERAN on THE FAN's morning show; BRANDON "HOMETEAM" LEAK and JOE HAMILTON have moved from XTRA 106.3 to THE FAN for 9-11a, while XTRA's HUTSON MASON and TUG COWART have replaced KINCADE in the 1-3p co-hosting slot alongside BUCK BELUE. XTRA 106.3 has moved to a simulcast of THE FAN for now.
-