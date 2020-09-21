Freddy Mac Joins Natalie Jones

HUBBARD BROADCASTING Hot AC WKRQ (Q102)/CINCINNATI welcomes FREDDY MAC to the newly created co-host role on the Q102 Afternoon Show with NATALIE JONES. MAC arrives in the QUEEN CITY from MEL WHEELER, INC Top 40 WXLK (K92)/ROANOKE, where he's spent the last eight years, most recently holding down middays. He began his run there in 2012 and worked his way up from the Promotions Dept. to Imaging Director to landing full time on the air.

MAC said, “I'm honored and excited to be a part of the winning team at CINCINNATI’s Q102, and to work alongside NATALIE JONES. Thank you to PATTI MARSHALL, MIKE FREDERICK, and HUBBARD BROADCASTING for making me a part of the family!” With Q102 PD PATTI MARSHALL adding, “I am so happy to add FREDDY’s positive energy to the team. He and NATALIE will make the afternoon drive home entertaining!” HUBBARD CINCINNATI VP/Market Mgr. MIKE FREDERICK noted, "We're very excited to bring FREDDY's authentic and upbeat personality to the TRI-STATE's drive home. He and NATALIE will be a great team!"

FREDDY MAC and NATALIE JONES will do their first show together on THURSDAY (9/24), but he'll be sitting in with all the Q102 jocks during their shows this week.

« see more Net News