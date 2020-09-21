Gordon

ACAST has expanded its business to CANADA with former CBC/RADIO-CANADA Digital Sales Dir. HEATHER GORDON joining as Managing Director, CANADA and partner publishers CBC, CORUS, ENTERTAINMENT ONE (eONE), and APOSTROPHE PODCAST COMPANY, along with independent shows "CANADIAN TRUE CRIME," "#MOMTRUTHS," and "LET'S TALK ABOUT MYTHS, BABY!"

“The opportunity for Canadian podcasters and advertisers is ripe,” said GORDON. “I fell in love with podcasts because of the intimacy they offer, the portability of the medium, and their ability to amplify rich, diverse stories from across the world. ACAST, with its commitment to creators and its industry-leading offering for advertisers, is charting out the future of podcasting in CANADA and beyond.”

ACAST Managing Dir., AMERICAS BRIAN DANZIS said, “HEATHER’s track record scaling podcast sales and leading strategy with major players in the industry is unmatched. With her at the helm in CANADA, we're hitting the ground running. As more and more podcasts become borderless, capturing interest from listeners in multiple territories, it’s increasingly important to offer ad partners cross-market campaigns that reach consumers in NORTH AMERICA and beyond.”

“Podcasts are a very promising new frontier for brands and advertisers.” said VMC MEDIA GROUP Pres. SCOTT STEWART. “ACAST’s investment in the Canadian market is extremely promising for us as we’re now able to reach heavily engaged Canadian audiences, providing our clients with exclusive reach and top tier placement for their ad campaigns.”

« see more Net News