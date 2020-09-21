Bowers

ASH BOWERS has been named President of RECORDS NASHVILLE, the MUSIC CITY division of the joint venture music company of veteran executive BARRY WEISS and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, which also announced plans to open a NASHVILLE office this month. BOWERS is co-founder of NASHVILLE-based artist management company WIDE OPEN MUSIC, as well as a songwriter, producer and former STONEY CREEK RECORDS recording artist. This is his first position as a label executive. WIDE OPEN represents rising Country stars JIMMIE ALLEN and MATT STELL.

Record promotion veterans JAMICE JENNINGS and ANDY ELLIOTT have also joined the RECORDS NASHVILLE team as co-heads of promotion.

JENNINGS departed her position as VP/Promotion-Country at IN2UNE MUSIC last week (NET NEWS 9/14). She joined that company as Dir./Nat'l Promotion in 2014 following promotion stints at BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP, STREAMSOUND RECORDS, RIDE RECORDS and CAPSTONE MUSIC GROUP. ELLIOTT most recently was VP/National Promotion at PEARL RECORDS. He joined PEARL in 2017 from CURB RECORDS, where he had served as Sr. Dir./Country Promotion & Radio Initiatives.

ELLIOTT's previous promotion stops include time with ARISTA NASHVILLE as Dir./National Promotion and Mgr./Regional Promotion, and at NEW REVOLUTION. Prior to moving to the label side, ELLIOTT spent 20 years in radio, 18 of which were in DES MOINES, IA, including serving as PD/morning host of then-CITADEL Country KHKI (THE HAWK).

RECORDS NASHVILLE is already home to artists STELL (alongside ARISTA NASHVILLE), CHRIS BANDI and newcomers JENNIFER SMESTAD, LATHAN WARLICK, CHASE MARTIN and DYLAN BRADY. RECORDS signed BANDI earlier this year (NET NEWS 2/4) and released his current single, “Man Enough Now.”

Country music radio promotion veteran KEITH GALE of GOOD COMPANY ENTERTAINMENT will be a consultant to the label. GALE and his team have already been a part of the team supporting STELL and BANDI.

Said WEISS, “ASH has experienced success in all aspects of the music business as an artist, producer, manager and songwriter. And while the role of label President may seem like a new title for him, there’s no one more fit to carry forth our fierce independent spirit and build upon RECORDS success in this market.”

“We’re already stocked with talented artists, a killer promotion team and a legendary record guy at the helm with BARRY WEISS, how great is that?” said BOWERS. “I’m very excited about what we can build here in NASHVILLE and the unique, authentic talent in Country music and beyond to be discovered.”

NEW YORK-based RECORDS, established in 2015, is also home to NOAH CYRUS and rapper 24KGOLDN.

