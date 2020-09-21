Series Honors Songwriters

BMI, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, and XPERI's HD RADIO have teamed for a new audio series, “100 Years of Hit Makers,” part of a year-long campaign celebrating commercial radio's 100th anniversary. The series, produced in partnership with BENZTOWN and featuring songwriters including JOHN OATES, ED ROLAND of COLLECTIVE SOUL, JESSE FRASURE, DANIEL TASHIAN, DERRICK MILANO, SONNY DIGITAL, and others, will air on 33 BEASLEY stations and online.



“Radio has never been more important as a source of information, breaking news, and entertainment, than it is today,” said XPERI SVP/Radio JOE D'ANGELO. “XPERI’s HD RADIO is proud to continue its mission of amplifying consumers’ enjoyment of radio as it moves into its next 100 years. We are delighted to join BMI and BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP to celebrate this radio milestone with some of the most exciting songwriters and hitmakers making music today.”

“After years of close partnership, we’re thrilled to celebrate this landmark anniversary with our friends at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and XPERI’s HD RADIO,” said BMI NASHVILLE AVP/Creative MASON HUNTER. “Songwriting and the radio have been deeply intertwined throughout the last century. Songs find new life on the radio and we’re honored to help elevate the significant connection between the art of songwriting and radio in this series.”



“Many of us in radio, including myself, pursued a career in broadcasting because of our passion for music,” said BEASLEY Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE. “As we celebrate the centennial of radio, it is an honor to be part of such a great tribute to the hit makers who have helped shape the course of the entertainment business throughout the last 100 years.”

« see more Net News