Special

A special episode ot SIRIUSXM URBAN VIEW's JOE MADISON show TOMORROW morning (9/22) will examine the issue of voting.

“The Vote Must Go On: In Person or By Mail,” hosted by MADISON, will air 7-10a (ET) on NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY with a repeat at 9p (ET), with guests including elected officials from several states and both parties, plus Rep. CAROLYN MALONEY (D-NY), U.S. FEDERAL ELECTION COMMISSION Commissioner ELLEN L. WEINTRAUB, and others.

