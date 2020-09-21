Smith

Radio station owner and former COX MEDIA GROUP/ATHENS, GA VP/GM and corporate Dir. of Radio Technology SCOTT SMITH has passed away. SMITH died THURSDAY (9/17) at his home in ELBERTON, GA at 49.

SMITH was President of CHASE BROADCASTING COMPANIES, which owned 9 stations in GEORGIA and the CAROLINAS, in 1993-96, then served as VP/COO of SOUTHERN BROADCASTING COMPANIES, staying aboard after the company's sale to COX in 2008. He served as VP/GM of COX's ATHENS cluster in 2008-12 and as VP/GM/Dir. of Radio Technology in 2012-16 before forming HOMETOWN BROADCAST & DIGITAL MEDIA GROUP. He also bought WSGC-A (now WHTD-A) in his hometown of ELBERTON, GA in 2000 and sold it the next year.

« see more Net News