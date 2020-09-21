Evans

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's MORGAN EVANS will guest host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout OCTOBER. Beginning on MONDAY, OCTOBER 5th and and continuing through the 30th, EVANS can be heard sharing personal stories and the latest in Country music weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).

"We are thrilled to partner with such a talented artist for the month of OCTOBER,” said GO COUNTRY 105 Station Mgr. MICHAEL LEVINE. “MORGAN is a natural entertainer and we look forward to working with him on an exciting show.”

“Stoked to team up with KKGO next month," shared EVANS. "I love LA so much. The shows out there are always crazy and it reminds me of my hometown, in AUSTRALIA, in a lot of ways. The Country music community is super tight and KKGO is right at the center of it. They were the first station I ever visited in the U.S., and one of the first ever to play my music! I’m forever grateful for that and can’t wait for OCTOBER!”

Fans can listen to the show on www.GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, as well as over the air locally.

