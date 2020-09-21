June 18-19-20

ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) the world’s largest dance festival, marks 25 years of incredible memories next year, when they bring the party back to EUROPE for an unforgettable weekend on the beaches of PORTUGAL at EDC EUROPE 2021.

Taking over THE ALGARVE's PRAIA DA ROCHA beach, EDC EUROPE 2021 promises to bring everyone together to celebrate under the electric sky, with performances from some of the biggest names in dance music.

INSOMNIAC's Founder and CEO PASQUALE ROTELLA said, "I’m so excited to bring EDC back to EUROPE and host INSOMNIAC's first-ever show in PORTUGAL. Growing up as a surfer in CALIFORNIA, the beaches of PORTUGAL have always been a dream destination for me. Being able to combine my passion for raving with the joy of traveling to incredible destinations and sharing the magic of EDC around the globe is the best of both worlds. I hope Headliners from all over will join us in this truly amazing location."



Mayor of PORTIMAO, ISILIDA GOMES added, "At this difficult time for all of us, it is with pride and satisfaction that the municipality of PORTIMAO will host another international music festival - EDC. It is guaranteed that the municipality of PORTIMAO and its people will do everything to receive you in the best way and provide you with the best experiences, which will be forever recorded in your memories. Protect yourself and stay safe."

With the recently announced EDC LAS VEGAS 2021 selling out in 12 hours, fans are strongly encouraged to sign up now for early access to tickets. Go here for more details.

