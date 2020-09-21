Debuts Wednesday

ENTERCOM's CADENCE13 is releasing a new podcast on WEDNESDAY (9/23) from PULITZER PRIZE-winning author TIM WEINER and "SLOW BURN" and "FIASCO" co-creator LEON NEYFAKH about RUSSIA's threat to American democracy.

"WHIRLWIND," a 10-episode series produced with documentarian ALEX GIBNEY's JIGSAW PRODUCATIONS and NEYFAKH's PROLOGUE PROJECTS, is based on WEINER's latest book "The Folly And The Glory: AMERICA, RUSSIA, and Political Warfare: 1945-2020." Among the experts featured on the show will be former CIA directors ROBERT GATES, JOHN BRENNAN, and LEON PANETTA, former FBI counterintelligence agents PETE STRZOK and ASHA RANGAPPA; former KGB officers ALEXANDER VASSILIEV AND OLEG KALUGIN; CIA Russian operatives JOHN SIPHER, ROLF MOWATT-LARSEN, DOUG WISE, and STEVE HALL; NEW YORK TIMES reporters DAVID SANGER and MICHAEL SCHMIDT; and journalist MASHA GESSEN. The show will post on WEDNESDAYS.

“American democracy is on the line,” said WEINER. “Russian political warfare has brought us to the brink. We won the battle in the 20th century -- and that brought down the SOVIET UNION. But RUSSIA’s winning today. Their intelligence services helped elect President TRUMP. They’re working to re-elect him today. And that will be a crucial test for the American people. We need to know how political warfare works if we’re going to make it through the days to come, and I'm proud to be working with partners like CADENCE13, PROLOGUE PROJECTS and JIGSAW PRODUCTIONS."



“WHIRLWIND answers a question I have been waking up with for a while now: How did we get here?” said NEYFAKH. “It’s a disturbing but often dazzling story of a secret war between two of the most powerful governments in world history -- a war that is still going on today, even if no one involved will admit it publicly. Together with TIM WEINER, CADENCE13 and JIGSAW PRODUCTIONS, we’re unraveling a far-reaching and relentlessly surprising power struggle that has been going on for decades, and continues to this day."



“TIM WEINER AND LEON NEYFAKH and master storytellers and brilliant journalists, and we are pleased to work with them and CADENCE13 to bring this story to light," said GIBNEY.

“This is a story that needs to be told, and it’s coming from TIM WEINER, one of the most credible and knowledgeable journalists on the subject. Period,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “We are honored and proud to partner with this incredible group of exceptionally talented writers and producers on a documentary that fits into the powerful and impactful stories we’re looking to share with the world here at CADENCE13.”

